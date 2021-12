Roseland-based mural artists MJ Lindo-Lawyer and Joshua Lawyer hosted a fundraising event on Saturday in Santa Rosa for their newly created Mural Project nonprofit. The pair founded the organization in February with the intention of putting on annual Mural Festivals, in which a group of artists will create multiple murals at the same time in one area. The first festival, and focus of the fundraiser, is slated for June 2022. During that event, artists will create ten murals in two weeks along Sebastopol Road in Roseland.

