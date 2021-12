Sun Lakers, able once again to come together for celebration showed up in full force for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that officially kicks off the Holiday Season. Each District draws a location for their tree, and from the front gate to the front doors of the clubhouse there is a parade of Christmas décor and beauty. It is just one of the many things that make Sun Lakes so special at this magical time of year.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO