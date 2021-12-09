Titans claim linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers

Mike Tomlin should’ve listened to us. At the time, we pegged Middle Tennessee State safety Kevin Byard as one of the draft’s sleepers, a ballhawking defensive back at a smaller school who the NFL didn’t seem to pay much mind to. Now, he’s one of the league’s top centerfielders.
Former Tennessee Titans 2021 sixth-round pick and defensive back, Brady Breeze, has found himself a new home with the Detroit Lions. After being waived by the Titans on Saturday to make room for the activation of players off Injured Reserve, Breeze was claimed by Detroit off waivers on Monday. He is the second player from Tennessee to be claimed by the Lions after wide receiver Josh Reynolds was claimed off waivers last month.
The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 15 contest at Heinz Field on Sunday. The biggest news of the day for the Titans was the team designating outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return from Injured Reserve, opening up his 21-day window to return to practice and be activated.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
Brent Venables‘ sons won’t be joining their dad at Oklahoma. Per Grace Raynor of The Athletic, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that both Jake and Tyler Venables will be staying with Clemson. Tyler is a safety and will be a junior in 2022 after putting up his best...
Cleveland defeated Baltimore 24-22 on Sunday afternoon, but it should have never been that close. Browns once held a lead of 24-9 heading into the fourth quarter until the Ravens scored two straight touchdowns and then had a chance to win it. Following the game Baker Mayfield said, “We got...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
Comments / 0