Savarese's history with NYCFC dates back to Cosmos days

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer's regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season, known as Decision Day, is set for Oct. 9.
The OL Reign are moving to Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders of MLS. Reign Founder and CEO Bill Predmore said Wednesday the National Women’s Soccer League team has signed a multiyear agreement to play home matches at the stadium in downtown Seattle.
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton’s winless run stretched to a club-record 11 Premier League games after Romain Saiss’ first-half strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday. The defender volleyed home from a delightful pass from Ruben Neves in first-half stoppage time to...
LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford's away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13.
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is already well on course for a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. The Bavarian powerhouse is assured of leading the standings at the halfway stage of the season for the unofficial title of “autumn champion” and there doesn't seem to be anyone capable of stopping the team from finishing at the top at the end of the season.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, said a person familiar with the negotiations. Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even the biggest games were on tape-delay. Anyone who sat through what the NBA had to offer in the 1970s could see this was a league that struggled with the spotlight. If there was a decade when the NBA, which turned 75 this season, nearly...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach have settled a lawsuit that eviscerated the franchise's once-sterling reputation and shook up the NHL, bringing questions about the sport's culture back to the forefront. The confidential settlement was...
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Winter Olympics organizers say measures to prevent cross-infections between athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the bubble dividing the two. Officials said on Thursday that a team of special workers will be deployed to collect and transfer garbage...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell played a nearly perfect second half to keep Utah’s winning streak going, though he has bigger goals than regular-season victories. “We are holding ourselves to a higher standard because we’ve done this in the regular season. We need to be good enough to take that next step,” Mitchell said.
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring in a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham on Wednesday that put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League. Martinelli latched onto a throughball...
BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat last-place Greuther Fürth 3-0 on Wednesday, preventing Bayern Munich from stretching its Bundesliga lead any further. Haaland took his tally to 13 goals in 10 league appearances and kept Dortmund six points behind Bayern with just over...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rockets coach Stephen Silas was treated for dehydration in the locker room after leaving the court during their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Silas motioned to assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the...
CHICAGO (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out. Backstrom made his season debut Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after being sidelined by a left hip injury. He picked up an assist in Washington's 5-4 overtime loss.
