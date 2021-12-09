ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Epidemiologist gives insight into why pinpointing transmissibility of Omicron variant is hard

10NEWS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the U.S. is expanding booster eligibility as more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are identified, we’re getting a sharper insight into its spread. We asked Dr. Jill Roberts at USF Health about what’s called an R-naught. That's the average number of...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
WHEC TV-10

Local experts give advice on omicron variant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local health leaders say the new omicron variant of COVID-19 should be a wake-up call for people to get vaccinated, or get boosters. The highly contagious variant is now in America. "Well, it's definitely scary,” acknowledged Nazareth Student Zebe Ellikka. For her family, the threat of...
ROCHESTER, NY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wraltechwire.com

RTI infectious disease epidemiologist: Still much unknown about Omicron variant, likely more cases in U.S.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has been identified and confirmed in California and in Minnesota, as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Since the variant emerged, global stock markets have been volatile amid uncertainty due to the emergence of the new variant and ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain during a holiday shopping season in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Virus Expert Says He'll No Longer Go to These 2 Places Amid Omicron

In less than a month, the Omicron variant has managed to drastically reshape the outlook for the coming days of the pandemic. New research appears to confirm that the latest version of the virus is more transmissible and can lower the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Now that the variant has begun to spread worldwide and is expected to eclipse Delta in dominance, familiar precautions such as public mask mandates are being reintroduced by officials in some areas. And in light of the most recent information, some experts are beginning to say there are certain places they no longer go to as Omicron starts to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

How the omicron variant could impact COVID transmission in the Bay Area

After San Francisco reported the country’s first confirmed omicron case this week, and the world awaits more information about the new coronavirus variant, the Bay Area was in a relatively better pandemic position with lower transmission rates compared to much of the rest of the country. The Centers for Disease...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

