ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jefferies COVID-19 cases not result of specific incident -spokesperson

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A spate of COVID-19 cases among staff at Jefferies Financial Group Inc was not caused by a specific...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Jefferies COVID case outbreak casts pall over Wall St's office return

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) Financial Group on Wednesday asked staff to work from home again due to a spate of COVID-19 cases, raising questions about banks' efforts to return to business as usual. U.S. banks have been more assertive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Brazil reports 7,765 new coronavirus cases and 234 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 7,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 22,184,824 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,691, according to ministry data, in the world’s second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters
Cosmos

COVID-19 cases on the rise in NSW

In the 24 hours to Tuesday evening, NSW recorded 1360 new COVID-19 cases, of which 21 were the Omicron variant. With less than 200 cases recorded only two weeks ago, the state is witnessing exponential growth in COVID infections. However, hospitalisations and deaths remain low for now, with 168 people...
SCIENCE
newsy.com

Hospitals Struggling With COVID-19 Cases

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help. Health officials in Wisconsin...
HEALTH SERVICES
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

CDC Chief Just Issued This "Critical" COVID Warning

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that Omicron cases were rising substantially in America, even as Delta remains the most prevalent coronavirus variant. "During the week that ended on Saturday, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of cases across the country, up from 0.4 percent in the previous week, according to agency projections released on Tuesday," reports the Times. "In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent." What should you be concerned about, and how can you help prevent an Omicron infection? Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice from Walensky—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Will U.S. REITs beat the S&P 500 next year?

Equity real-estate investment trusts in the U.S. may beat the S&P 500 index again next year, according to Wells Fargo & Co. The MSCI US REIT Index, which tracks equity REITs with a stake in properties that span the office, residential, retail, industrial, hotels and resorts landscape, has soared around 32% this year, according to FactSet data. That surpasses gains of about 25% for the S&P 500 so far in 2021, the data show.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.37% to $341.66 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $42.67 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant -health minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday. The case was detected on Wednesday evening and was an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy