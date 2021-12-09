ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills Legends Breakdown: Ted Washington

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Washington joined Steve Tasker to break down some of his favorite...

The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
Washington State
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
Ted Washington
Peyton Manning
Bruce Smith
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
Buffalo Bills
New York Post

Deion Sanders: Brittany Renner would have saved me $20 million

Deion Sanders believes he’d be $20 million wealthier if he’d heard Brittany Renner’s life advice when he was in college at Florida State. During a recent chat with Renner on his podcast, “21st and Prime,” Sanders said he wished he had heard her advice sooner.
NFL

