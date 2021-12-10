ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwater homes in Nevada, once the majority, now a rarity

By Dana Gentry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 1% of homes in Nevada had negative equity in the third quarter of 2021, according to CoreLogic, the analyst that named Nevada the most underwater state in the U.S. in March of 2013, when 52% of homeowners owed more than their property was worth. The average home in...

