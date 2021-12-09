ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Iman Shumpert Hopes For NBA Return After Winning Dancing With The Stars

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GG1Py_0dIs8Buy00

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars was ground-breaking on so many levels. It featured the first same-sex pairing in DWTS history. Pop star JoJo Siwa partnered with pro Jenna Johnson , and they were incredible.

Pro Cheryl Burke , and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby , were both diagnosed with Covid-19. That meant utilizing Zoom to train while they quarantined . The couple did their best with a jazz routine that they performed remotely, from their separate homes.

Influencer Olivia Jade , whose parents were involved in the college admissions scandal, was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy . Olivia denied rumors that she and Val were hooking up . Val’s wife, Jenna , was unbothered by the rumblings . I was bothered by Val saying that Season 30 may have been his last in the ballroom .

During horror movie week, a new front-runner emerged. NBA star Iman Shumpert and his pro partner Daniella Karagach delivered a creepy contemporary routine inspired by the horror movie Us . It won them a perfect score, and deservedly so.

Iman’s wife, actress and dancer Teyana Taylor , was a big fan of the duo’s connection . “I honestly think that their chemistry is amazing. I think that Daniella is an amazing choreographer,” Teyana said. “I’m a dancer, so I appreciate what she do and then she kills it.”

Iman and Teyana got married in 2016, and they have two daughters. They also star in a reality show about their lives, titled We Got Love: Teyana & Iman .

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Is “Grateful Forever” For Friendship With Her Dancing With The Stars Partner Jenna Johnson

Teyana applauded her husband joining DWTS and trying something new. “I think that [Karagach] takes him out of his comfort zone and I love that. You know what I’m saying? Like, you get to see him in a different space,” Teyana commented.

When the DWTS finale arrived, Iman and Daniella won the mirror ball trophy in a surprising upset. Their epic freestyle routine left me speechless. JoJo and Jenna came in second place, Cody and Cheryl placed third, and Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten came in fourth place.

Jenna and JoJo were excited for the champions . “ Iman , for some reason, has been like our big brother in this whole competition, so if there was anyone who we wanted to win, it was Iman and Daniella ,” Jenna shared.

USA Today reported that Iman made DWTS history as the first NBA player to ever clinch the mirror ball. Now that Iman has conquered the ballroom, he is ready to hit the basketball court.

According to New York Post , Iman told TMZ he was “trying to see what we can get done. I love basketball. I never stopped playing.” He added, “They call me a ‘former’, ‘ex,’ but I told them the league just didn’t pay me this year. It’s not an ‘ex’ thing. Me and the league didn’t break up.” Iman’s last game was in February of 2021 when he played with the Nets. He had a 10-day contract with the team.

RELATED: Melora Hardin Says Her Scores Didn’t Line Up With What The Judges Said On Dancing With The Stars

New York Post reported that Iman, during an appearance on NBA Today , discussed his hopes of winning a second championship. In 2016, Iman won a ring with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Iman stated, “I gotta get my work in. I just gotta keep myself ready and I think my reputation around the league, just working my ass off — nobody’s going to say, ‘Is Iman going to be ready?’ Is Iman going to be working hard? Is Iman going to be doing the right things to bring positivity to this ball club?’” he remarked. “I don’t think anybody can question that with my rap sheet.”

Right now, he is waiting “for the right opportunity.” Iman explained, “I’ll be doing other opportunities until that happens. I play basketball because I love it, not to wait on a job at the same time.”

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Says That She’s “Too Secure” To Be Jealous Of Iman Shumpert’s Dancing With The Stars Pro Partner Daniella Karagach

Iman played for the New York Knicks for four seasons before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played for three years. Iman has also played for the Kings and Rockets before he joined the Brooklyn Nets.

TELL US- DID IMAN AND DANIELLA DESERVE THE MIRROR BALL? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE IMAN JOIN THE NBA AGAIN?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]

The post Iman Shumpert Hopes For NBA Return After Winning Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Their Daughters Star in a New Skims Cozy Campaign

We should have known Teyana Taylor would be next to model for Skims when she started wearing the brand this past summer. The musician and dancer was tapped by Kim Kardashian herself to star in the new "Cozy" collection campaign alongside her family, NBA star Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue. Together, they show off some of the new pieces that include unisex "Cozy" styles for the first time, posing in pics for photographer Donna Trope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Meets Up With Iman Shumpert at People's Choice Awards 2021

JoJo Siwa wears a sparkly dress while attending the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Tuesday (December 7) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 18-year-old entertainer reunited with Dancing With The Stars winner Iman Shumpert on the carpet. JoJo and Iman even took a selfie together!. Tonight, JoJo...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TVShowsAce

Iman Shumpert Joins The ‘DWTS’ Tour This Winter

The Dancing With The Stars tour will kick off just after the new year and keeps adding new dancers to the roster. The newest addition to the cast is none other than the reigning Mirrorball Champion, Iman Shumpert. The official tour Instagram page confirmed the news earlier today. “🏆 CHAMP...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Jojo
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
ClutchPoints

6 players with the best chance to pass Stephen Curry’s all-time 3-point record, ranked

As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma gets agitated after rumors of Talen Horton Tucker trade are stirred

Kyle Kuzma has been one player, who has always spoken his heart out on all the latest news and has taken a firm stance defending his former and current teammates time and again. This time the Washington Wizards marquee has spoken about trade rumors of Talen Horton Tucker. The latter was finally able to break a series of bad games and was able to delivers an impactful performance to help the purple and gold army against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy