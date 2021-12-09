ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Reynolds Extends Order Lowering Flags To Half-Staff In Honor Of Sen. Bob Dole

By Nathan Konz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlags in Iowa will remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11 in honor of former Senator, Bob Dole. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order from earlier this week...

