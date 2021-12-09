ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks hire Rutherford as team president, interim GM

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president. Rutherford will also serve...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: Rutherford lauds Demko as building block for success

Jim Rutherford tossed bouquets Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Worthy recipients were the hard-working Vancouver Canucks, who have found a way to amass a four-game win streak under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. The effort was not lost on the new president of hockey operations, who then tempered the plaudits.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Rutherford could connect dots to fill hockey ops vacancies

In what is often a connect-the-dots business of hiring executives, Jim Rutherford can draw countless lines to former colleagues. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Aside from presenting his franchise vision at an introductory press conference Monday, the new Vancouver Canucks president of...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks hire Derek Clancey as assistant GM

During his inaugural chat with the media on Monday, new Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said he was looking to quickly add an assistant general manager to his staff. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. And he’s done so, hiring...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Jim Rutherford
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Travis Green
NHL

Canucks turn to Rutherford to change culture, 'hold people accountable'

New president of hockey operations overhauls structure of team that has never won Cup. Jim Rutherford's first step in reshaping the Vancouver Canucks came before he was hired. He defined his own role as president of hockey operations and overhauled the structure of the front office. It's clear he will do things his way, on his timeline, with the support of ownership.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Rutherford, Boudreau, Demko & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, Jim Rutherford has started his search for a new general manager (GM). Meanwhile, Bruce Boudreau continues his winning streak as the club’s new bench boss. Also, Thatcher Demko is named the NHL’s first star of the week. Rutherford...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ap#The Vancouver Canucks#The Boston Bruins 2 1#The Pittsburgh Penguins
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes Game Postponed Tuesday, NHL Cites COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages ‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy Kim Potter Trial Updates
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy