Canucks hire Rutherford as team president, interim GM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19.
“The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release.
NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed.
More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021
In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.
