ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up 'slightly'

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlTTx_0dIs0PkE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dp1H_0dIs0PkE00

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country's new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of U.S. military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track al-Qaida and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.

“We’re probably at about 1 or 2% of the capabilities we once had to look into Afghanistan,” he said, adding that this makes it “very hard, not impossible” to ensure that neither al-Qaida nor the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate can pose a threat to the United States.

Speaking at the Pentagon, McKenzie said it's clear that al-Qaida is attempting to rebuild its presence inside Afghanistan, which was the base from which it planned the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks against the United States. He said some militants are coming into the country through its porous borders, but it is hard for the U.S. to track numbers.

The U.S. invasion that followed the Sept. 11 attacks led to a 20-year war that succeeded initially by removing the Taliban from power but ultimately failed. After President Joe Biden announced in April that he was withdrawing completely from Afghanistan, the Taliban systematically overpowered Afghan government defenses and seized Kabul, the capital, in August.

McKenzie and other senior U.S. military and national security officials had said before the U.S. withdrawal that it would complicate efforts to keep a lid on the al-Qaida threat, in part because of the loss of on-the-ground intelligence information and the absence of a U.S.-friendly government in Kabul. The U.S. says it will rely on airstrikes from drones and other aircraft based beyond Afghanistan's borders to respond to any extremist threats against the U.S. homeland.

McKenzie said no such strikes have been conducted since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 30. He added that America's ability to conduct such strikes is based on the availability of intelligence, overhead imagery and other information and communications, “and that architecture is still being developed right now.”

Al-Qaida is among numerous extremist groups inside Afghanistan. After 2001, it lost most of its numbers and its ability to directly threaten U.S. territory, but McKenzie said it retains “an aspirational desire” to attack the United States. During their first period of rule in Kabul, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban gave haven to al-Qaida and refused Washington's demand after 9/11 to expel the group and turn over its leader, Osama bin Laden. The Taliban and al-Qaida have maintained ties ever since.

“So we're still trying to sort out exactly how the Taliban is going to proceed against them, and I think over the month or two it'll become a little more apparent to us,” he said.

Similarly, McKenzie said it's not yet clear how strongly Taliban will go after the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, which has violently attacked the Taliban across the country. The United States blamed ISIS for an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the final days of the U.S. evacuation.

ISIS was “reinvigorated," McKenzie said, by the release of numerous ISIS fighters from Afghan prisons in mid-August. He said both ISIS and al-Qaida are recruiting from inside and outside Afghanistan.

“So certainly we should expect a resurgent ISIS. It would be very surprising if that weren't the case,” he said, adding, “It remains to be seen that the Taliban are going to be able to take effective action against them.”

He called al-Qaida a more difficult problem for the Taliban because of their longstanding ties.

“So I think there are internal arguments inside the Taliban about the way forward,” he said. “What we would like to see from the Taliban would be a strong position against al-Qaida,” which they promised as part of the February 2020 Doha agreement that committed the United States to fully withdrawing from Afghanistan. “But I don’t believe that’s yet been fully realized.”

McKenzie declined to provide an estimate of the number of al-Qaida operatives inside Afghanistan.

“I think it's probably slightly increased,” he said. “There’s a presence. We thought it was down pretty small, you know, toward the end of the conflict. I think some people have probably come back in. But it’s one of the things we look at, but I wouldn’t be confident giving you a number right now.”

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Are you ready for nuclear war

While the ongoing Ukraine war scare has brought Europe to the brink of crisis, at the same time, it has given rise to modest, but promising, hope that there could be a revival in diplomacy and negotiations between great powers. For one, the presidents of both Russia and the US...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaida#Taliban#Isis#U S Central Command#The Associated Press#Islamic
WCBD Count on 2

U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville, killed while serving in Afghanistan, to be awarded Medal of Honor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville – who was killed while serving in Afghanistan back in 2018 – is expected to be honored by President Joe Biden. Three soldiers, including Sgt. First Class Christopher Celiz, of Summerville, will be presented Medals of Honor posthumously for their actions in Iraq and Afghanistan. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Syrian state media reported the strike on the container yard at Latakia port without specifying what was targeted. The Observatory, a UK-based organisation with a wide network of sources on the ground across Syria, said the raid triggered a series of explosions.
MILITARY
New York Post

‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy