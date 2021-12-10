ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge: Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dIs0MLH00

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law— which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which since September has banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law but it has so far declined to do so.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the state ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible" in Texas, and supporters of the law that was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said it was unlikely to have any practical impact or even dissuade lawsuits against abortion clinics.

"This doesn’t change anything on the ground,” said John Seago, legislative director of Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group.

The Texas law uses a novel enforcement mechanism that has essentially allowed it to outmaneuver Supreme Court precedent over a women’s constitutional right to abortion. The law prohibits enforcement by prosecutors and instead leaves it up to private citizens, who are entitled to collect what critics call a “bounty” of $10,000 if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

Patients seeking abortions cannot be sued under the law, which allows for anyone to file a lawsuit.

“It is one thing to authorize taxpayers or citizens to file suits against government officials to make them obey a law," Peeples wrote. “It is quite another thing to incentivize citizens or persons to file suits against other private citizens to extract money from them, with no pretense of compensating the claimant for anything.”

An appeal was expected.

It’s impossible to say where things stand inside the Supreme Court, where the justices typically exchange and revise opinions privately on both sides before handing down a decision. With no action so far, it seems clear that the court lacks five votes, a majority of the nine-member body, to put the Texas law on hold.

When abortion providers asked the court to keep the law from taking effect, the justices refused by a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his three liberal colleagues in dissent.

“Texans have the right to access abortion free from vigilante lawsuits that are meant to harass providers and abortion fund allies,” Planned Parenthood providers said in a statement. “This ruling is a much-needed step, but abortion rights are still not secure.”

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republican#Texas Right To Life
The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
uticaphoenix.net

In response to Texas abortion law, California Gov

In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on the campus of the California State University of Los Angeles in Los AngelesAP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File. Gavin Newsom is working on a bill allowing private citizens to sue makers and sellers of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Chief Justice John Roberts warns Supreme Court over Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows states to circumvent the courts as Texas did with its near-total abortion ban. In a strongly worded opinion joined by the high court’s three...
Esquire

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Is Playing for Keeps on the Texas Abortion Law

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided, you should pardon the expression, to split the baby on the draconian Texas anti-choice law and its oh-so-clever use of citizen posses to finesse their way past the federal judiciary. The Court said that women’s health providers in Texas can get their suits before the federal courts, despite the law’s clever-dick formulation, but it also refused to strike the law down. Which means the providers remain at the mercy at carefully cultivated federal courts. And, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health still in the Court majority’s back pocket, it’s hard to see Friday’s half-measure as any kind of encouraging. From the New York Times:
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy