ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Endless Scroll Continues

By Olivia Truffaut-Wong
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened to me. I saw a post from a friend in my Instagram feed showing off a luxurious vacation, and I DM’d them saying I hoped they were having a really great time only for them to respond that the photo was actually posted two weeks ago. Cringe. But no...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Instagram Will Now Tell You That You’ve Been Scrolling Too Long

Yesterday, the company rolled out their new ‘take a break’ tool. It makes it easier for people, particularly teenagers, to spend less time on the platform. The tool includes an alert that users can turn on after using the app for a certain amount of time. Instagram says it will also take a “stricter approach” to what content it recommends to teenagers. The feature is in the early stages and will expand next year.
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

Instagram to nudge people to 'take a break' from scrolling

Meta Platforms Inc.'s photo-sharing app Instagram is encouraging users to take a break as the company battles accusations that too much time spent on its social networks hurts the mental well-being of teenagers. Instagram will let people opt to see pop-up messages when they have spent a lot of time...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#Social Media#Ceo#Instagram Comms
hackernoon.com

How to Navigate the Endless Streams of the Internet

There are two types of platforms: rivers and gardens. Rivers are unidirectional. They flow, whether one post or 140 characters at a time. You jump in and let yourself get carried away. The gardens is the labyrinthic web experience, exemplified by personal blogs or successful projects like Wikipedia. Both visions have their own history, their own merits, and their own traps.
INTERNET
PopSugar

Please Enjoy the Pure and Utter Chaos of Taye Diggs's TikTok

You know the gridded chart that dictates whether someone's "chaotic evil," "lawful neutral," and so on? Taye Diggs's TikTok account would fall solidly in the "chaotic good" section. The 50-year-old actor just joined the app this week and is already serving up heaps of wild content that has me wondering where on earth his manager is. True to dad form, Taye clearly hasn't figured out how to add audio to his clips yet, so he's just filling the dead air with his own sound effects in the meantime — and I really hope it stays that way, TBH.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Senate
lifewire.com

How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot in Android 12

This article explains how to take scrolling screenshots in Android 12. If you already know how to take a screenshot with your Android device, then you're already halfway there. For those that don't, this process takes a few seconds, so just follow these directions. Press and hold the Power and...
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Cask 3 lends custom scrolling animations to some of your favorite apps

One thing that gets me super excited about having a jailbreak is that I can use jailbreak tweaks to enhance the animations for the things I do most. Custom animations lend a breath of excitement for even the most menial of tasks, such as swiping between Home Screen pages, and that’s the chief reason why I admire tweaks of this nature because they make iOS more fun to use.
CELL PHONES
lizmarieblog.com

5 Gingerbread Scroll Stoppers

Today for my Scroll Stoppers blog series I am sharing 5 gingerbread themed images that inspired me this past week. If you are wondering what scroll stoppers are, they are 5 images that I found so striking, they stopped me mid-scroll. I love doing this exercise every week because there are so many images that I come across on a daily basis that I feel inspired by and I save a lot of them to go back to for reference. If you would like to see all of my past scroll stoppers blog posts, click here [HERE].
LIFESTYLE
epicstream.com

Elliot Page Fans Come to Actor's Defense After Being Deadnamed on Social Media

The X-Men and Umbrella Academy star's fans aren't pleased. It's been a year since Elliot Page embraced his true identity as a transgender and there's no denying that life has been good to the award-winning actor. Still, despite Page being confident in his own skin, there are people who are seemingly hell-bent on raining on his parade. Just recently, Elliot was a hot trending topic on Twitter after being deadnamed (the act of purposely calling a trans individual by their birth name when they have changed their name as part of their gender transition) on the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Ignore Anyone Who Tells You to Wait Your Turn

“You might say I’ve had a few different careers in my life,” says Marcia Smith, the president and co-founder of Firelight Media, a documentary-production company that supports emerging filmmakers of color. In college, she was on a pre-med track before pivoting to media production and then picking up a job as a drug counselor after graduation. By the time she made it back to storytelling, she’d already had a stint in the world of philanthropy (with eight years at the Ford Foundation) on her résumé, too. In 1998, she left Ford to start Firelight with her frequent collaborator Stanley Nelson, an initiative designed to give early-career filmmakers the tools they need to succeed.
MOVIES
happymag.tv

Inscryption’s new “endless” mode looks awesome

Inscryption’s resounding success sees the release of a beta “mini-expansion”. Kaycee’s Mod lets you play the best part of the game. Endlessly. And it’s free!. Released back in October, Inscryption has gained a huge amount of popularity over the past few months. Its Steam reviews boast an “overwhelmingly positive” score and commenters have praised it highly, myself included. As a unique blend of cards, puzzles, and psychological horror, the first act of the game draws you in and holds you captive. Literally.
VIDEO GAMES
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy