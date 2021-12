We're officially halfway through Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, and there's still a lot of ground for the Disney+ series to cover. Among that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of Black Widow's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was confirmed to be appearing in the series late last year. As it stands, we haven't officially seen what Yelena's cameo in the series will look like — but a newly-released promo could very well provide the answer. The promo, which was released on Thursday, shows a masked figure in tactical gear and green goggles, prompting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to ask who it is. While it's still too early to tell, there's a chance that it could be Yelena, in a costume not unlike the one she wore when she became a Super-Adaptoid in the comics.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO