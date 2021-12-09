Rugby-Australia ditch Johnson, men and women’s sevens coaches swap jobs

Joe Schmidt was named as an All Blacks selector Tuesday, but will not take up the role until after his former team Ireland tour New Zealand next year. The New Zealander will replace Grant Fox on the All Blacks selection panel from August 2022, a month after Ireland's three-Test tour. Schmidt said "to a degree" the timing was because he did not want to be working against Ireland, a team he coached to three Six Nations championships and two wins over the All Blacks. "I'm sure they appreciate the fact that I'm not that keen to get started until early August," he said.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO