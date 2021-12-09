ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rugby-Australia ditch Johnson, men and women’s sevens coaches swap jobs

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Rugby Australia will not renew the contract of Director of Rugby Scott Johnson when it expires at the end of the year as they review the structure of the organisation, the governing body said on Friday. The former Scotland coach was brought in by former...

AFP

'Gutted' Cummins misses Test over Covid scare, Smith back as captain

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "gutted" to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic return as captain. The world's number one Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus. Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test. But under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, meaning Smith captains the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
edglentoday.com

Kathy Flores, women's rugby legend as player and coach, dies

Kathy Flores, the legendary rugby player, coach and leader of the women's sport in the U.S. who touched every generation of players and coaches for more than 40 years, has died. She was 66. Nearly 300 former teammates, fellow coaches, former players and friends gathered Saturday for a virtual remembrance...
Soccer-Uruguay appoint Diego Alonso as head coach

(Reuters) – Former Inter Miami and Monterrey manager Diego Alonso has been named the new coach of Uruguay, the country’s football association said on Tuesday. The 46-year-old replaces Oscar Tabarez, who was sacked last month after 15 years in the job. [L1N2SA282]. Tabarez’s departure came after a string...
Soccer-Premier League refuse Leicester postponement request as COVID cases rise

(Reuters) – Leicester City had a request to postpone Thursday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur rejected by the Premier League, as English football continues to face potential disruption from the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Rodgers said Leicester had nine players out due to COVID-19 and “other...
The Independent

Glasgow urge Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses to match

Glasgow Warriors have asked Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses at their Heineken Champions Cup match at Scotstoun.Warriors bosses have also urged Exeter supporters not to sing their trademark “Tomahawk Chop” chant at the European clash on Saturday.Premiership club Exeter are reviewing the use of their “Chiefs” nickname amid pressure to drop links to Native Americans.The National Congress of American Indians urged Exeter to drop their “Chiefs” moniker last month, while Wasps have previously asked fans not to wear headdresses at matches in Coventry.Managing director Al Kellock has insisted the request is to “stand up” for Glasgow supporters,...
The Independent

Travis Head talks up Jack Leach’s chances of hitting back in second Ashes Test

After playing his part in the brutal takedown of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test, Australia batter Travis Head talked up the England spinner’s chances of hitting back this week in Adelaide Australia made a point of getting after the left-armer at The Gabba, pounding him for 102 runs from 13 chastening overs.Head was named player of the match for his 152 and helped inflict the damage to Leach’s figures by taking him for four fours and a six.England have been pondering Leach’s position for the day/night second Test – weighing up the variety of the attack against the...
The Independent

David Warner a ‘little bit sore but will be fine’ to open batting – Pat Cummins

David Warner has been passed fit to open the batting for Australia in the second Ashes Test but captain Pat Cummins admits the 35-year-old will need to battle through the pain barrier.Cummins once again revealed his XI ahead of time, confirming Jyhe Richardson would take over from the injured Josh Hazlewood and confirmed that Warner was inked in despite suffering from sore ribs.The issue came about when he was struck by a short ball from Ben Stokes in the first Test, when he batted on to make 94 in the first innings before sitting out the remainder of the match...
AFP

Australia win toss, bat in second Ashes Test

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night Ashes Test against England on Thursday, with the visitors including fast bowling veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad Pat Cummins should have been captaining Australia in Adelaide but was ruled out just hours before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. Anderson and Broad, who have 1,156 Test wickets between them, were controversially left out of England's heavy nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane. But they return to spearhead the attack alongside Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood had already been omitted from their matchday 12 and spinner Jack Leach was also dropped.
The Independent

England leave fastest bowler Mark Wood out of second Ashes Test in Adelaide

England have rolled the dice with another huge selection gamble ahead of the second Ashes Test, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood for the day/night contest in Adelaide.Wood has been omitted from a 12-man squad for Thursday’s pink ball Test despite being fit to play, an eyebrow-raising call given the way his express pace unsettled Australia in Brisbane.Figures of three for 85 did not flatter Wood, who hit a top speed of 94mph at The Gabba, dismissed danger man Steve Smith for just 12 and beat the bat consistently.Yet he is the man to make way for the...
AFP

Former Ireland boss Schmidt appointed All Blacks selector

Joe Schmidt was named as an All Blacks selector Tuesday, but will not take up the role until after his former team Ireland tour New Zealand next year. The New Zealander will replace Grant Fox on the All Blacks selection panel from August 2022, a month after Ireland's three-Test tour. Schmidt said "to a degree" the timing was because he did not want to be working against Ireland, a team he coached to three Six Nations championships and two wins over the All Blacks. "I'm sure they appreciate the fact that I'm not that keen to get started until early August," he said.
The Independent

Australia’s Pat Cummins out of second Ashes Test due to Covid close contact

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.The dramatic development emerged just hours before the start of the pink-ball match in Adelaide leaving the hosts scrambling to replace their skipper.Cummins went for an evening meal in the city, in line with the team guidelines, and was sat close to an individual who was found to be carrying the virus.Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and...
AFP

Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of 2nd Ashes Test

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner both ground out gritty 95s as Australia seized control of the second Ashes Test on Thursday, surviving an onslaught from veteran English seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. Labuschagne almost did the same, also on 95, when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped a sitter off Anderson -- much to the delight of the partisan crowd.
