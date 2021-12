LOGITECH G303 SHROUD EDITION WIRELESS MOUSE REVIEW. Every first-person shooter fan wants to play like a pro. If it were possible to zap a pro’s ability, Space Jam-style, one of my go-to players would be Shroud, who is best known for his incredible aim across every single shooter he plays. After making waves in the eSports scene, Shroud has since boomed as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Now, he has paired with Logitech to bring back his favorite mouse: the Logitech G303. This G303 has an updated shape, apparently moulded to fit Shroud’s hand perfectly, as well as Logitech’s impressive Hero 25K sensor, low-latency wireless Lightspeed technology, and lightweight construction. However, this all comes at a premium price point. Is it worth buying? This is my Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Mouse review.

