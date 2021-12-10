ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield café offers free Christmas trees to struggling families

By SAM READ, NBC 10 NEWS
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Hoping to help families ahead of the holiday a Wakefield Café has started a positive project to spread cheer.

Having been in business for about four years, Alexandra Boutros and her husband who own the "Caf Bar" said the community has been nothing but supportive even after moving to their new, larger location along Main Street.

"There's a lot of college students down here and tourists but it's really the community that's kept us going," said Boutros. "Even throughout the pandemic, when things were really tight and tough, they've been our rocks essentially."

Broutros said to keep up to date with the community, she's a member of several community groups on Facebook.

That's where she came across a post that bothered her.

"Someone posted and said something like, 'Please don't laugh at me but I didn't realize how expensive trees could be and I promised my son we could get one this year'," she said. "So, I took a snapshot of it and sent it to my husband. I said, 'Go grab a few trees, let's put them outside and I'll let this woman know that if she wants to come by whenever she feels comfortable, she can grab one'."

After that, Boutros said she realized the woman wasn't the only one who needed a little boost.

"We did that, and they were gone within an hour, so we said, 'Let's go get a few more and a few more and then the community kind of jumped in and said, 'Can I get a tree? Can I give you money? Can I drop one off what can we do to help?'" she said. "We've been receiving phone calls, 'Do we still have trees outside?' We've been getting contacted on social media, 'Are the trees available? Or, 'I know a family, can I come by?' It's just been really sweet and heartwarming."

Boutros said within the last week or so many people have stepped up to the plate to support the project.

The trees are positioned and tied for the taking outside of their café.

"We're doing no questions asked, first come first serve, take as you need and we're trusting whoever is taking them needs them," she said. "We know there's a lot of things out there that you have to prioritize and maybe you can afford certain things, but you don't want to have to put that aside to get a tree."

Boutros said since the project began, she purchased some trees from the local Lions Club Rotary since money goes back to charity.

They also purchased a few from Highland farms at a discounted rate.

Local company "Grandscape" had planned to donate a few too.

"We wanted to be a community coffee shop. We wanted to be here for the community we live in. It's our job really as a small business to give back to the community," she said. "You know, as a business we can do this, we can make this available, but it's really the community that's been supportive and helped us get the message out there. Hopefully we are bringing a little happiness into their home as well."

If you would like to support the Christmas tree project a Venmo account has been setup for the effort @Cafbar.

