People in Eldridge gathered to support a boy who will be treated for cancer far away from home over the holidays. Hudson Ferris was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, in July. The next step in the nine-year-old’s treatment will take place right around Christmas, so people from his school and neighborhood, as well as some strangers, brought the holidays to him and his family. The community hosted a drive-by parade of cars, trucks, buses and semis, wish him and his family good luck Tuesday as they travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for treatment.

