Historic Greyhound Building to undergo $29M redevelopment

Developers plan to invest $29 million into the historic Uptown Greyhound bus facility at 525 N. Main, turning the property into a mixed-use development.

Gabe Velasquez, Susannah Herring and Bill Ganus, doing business as November 6 Investments, announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, plans to buy and redevelop the Historic Greyhound Complex, which was built in 1937.

Velasquez said the project will include historic preservation and adaptive reuse.

“The historic space was being underutilized as self-storage,” Velasquez said. “While self-storage can be a community asset, we felt that the better use for these incredible buildings was to become a place for people to have fun and enjoy the incredible amenities of Downtown Memphis.”

The site includes two buildings: the former Greyhound site, which was built by Frederick Smith Sr. to house the bus company that would eventually become the Greyhound Bus Lines, and the old Schlitz Brewery, which was built in 1902.

The project will preserve and restore the larger historic buildings into 40 industrial loft apartments, and an additional 25 residential units will be built into the space where the outdoor mini storage units currently stand.

The old Schlitz Brewery will be converted into 34,000 square feet of retail space where “a multi-location, national operator plans to activate the space with food and beverages, special events and activities like bocce, shuffleboard and darts,” according to a statement released from the investors.

“This kind of activation doesn’t exist anywhere in the region, and we love operations that bring people together,” Ganus said. “We’re excited that our operator sees the same opportunity in this location that we do.”

Project partners include DATSFE, an investment group that includes Ernest Strickland and Calvin Anderson, architecture by LRK, and funding from Financial Federal and the Memphis Medical District’s partnership with Pathway Lending.

“This project is going to be completely transformative,” said Tony Pellicciotti with LRK. “This will help build a gap between what Billy (Orgel) and others are doing just north with the Snuff District, and what Tom Intrator is looking to do in the Pinch. This well-timed project will serve as a catalyst for growth in that area.”

The Greyhound station relocated to 203 Union Ave. in about 1950 and remained there until 2011, when it began operating out of the Memphis Area Transit Authority’s Airways Transit Center at 3033 Airways Blvd.