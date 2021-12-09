ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Most state employees are expected to receive a bonus of at least $1,000 in their paychecks before Christmas, with another lump sum...

BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus checks are available before Christmas – how to get yours

One final stimulus check is scheduled to go out next week to some 36 million US households, as the last in a six-check series of payments that began in July. “Scheduled” is the operative word here, however. Because while that’s the last payment recipients can count on with a single, specific date? Some people actually have a chance to get at least one more. It depends on their personal situation, such as where they live. And if their annual income saw a bigger-than-expected swing, either for the worse or better, last year.
mainepublic.org

State to mail $285 COVID relief checks to 500,000-plus Mainers by month’s end

More than 500,000 Maine residents who worked during the pandemic could soon receive a "disaster relief" check from the state, if they haven't already. The Legislature set aside just shy of $150 million this year for one-time payments to help offset hardships experienced by working Mainers during the pandemic. All eligible individuals will automatically receive a check for $285. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa with the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services told lawmakers on Tuesday that more than 200,000 checks had been sent as of Friday and that all checks should be in the mail by the end of December.
raleighnews.net

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million to 80,000 employees

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants, awarding them between $300 and $700 per person. The bonuses are in addition to wage increases totaling more than $500 million and approved by the company after new contracts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW says state bonuses for eligible employees will be in December paychecks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC-Wilmington announced eligible employees will receive a one-time bonus included in their December paychecks. In an email sent to staff and faculty, Chancellor Jose Sartarelli wrote that most permanent, full-time employees will get $1,000; some will get an additional $500, as eligibility was set by the legislature.
Metro News

Governor announces support for state employee pay raises, plus a bonus

Gov. Jim Justice today announced support for a 5 percent pay raise for state employees, with hopes for approval in next month’s regular legislative session. “In the up and coming session, we are going to join hands together. We are going to do an additional 5 percent pay raise for all state employees,” Justice said during a livestreamed announcement this morning with Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
WFMY NEWS2

$1,000 bonuses for all NC state employees; teachers could get up to $2,800

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Every North Carolina state employee will get a $1,000 bonus in the coming weeks. Teachers will be getting even more. "We had surplus revenue because we managed a budget so well, we had a good amount of money set aside," Representative Jon Hardister said. "We provided all state employees with a 5% raise over the next two years, and for the money set aside in our savings, we thought it would be a good idea to provide a bonus just to show our appreciation for all state employees and particularly, teachers."
