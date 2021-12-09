State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Every North Carolina state employee will get a $1,000 bonus in the coming weeks. Teachers will be getting even more. "We had surplus revenue because we managed a budget so well, we had a good amount of money set aside," Representative Jon Hardister said. "We provided all state employees with a 5% raise over the next two years, and for the money set aside in our savings, we thought it would be a good idea to provide a bonus just to show our appreciation for all state employees and particularly, teachers."
Comments / 0