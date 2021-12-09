ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Scotia Named Scottish Whisky Distillery Of The Year

By Gary Carter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampbeltown-based distiller Glen Scotia was recently named Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards, an accolade it received just seven months after being crowned as the ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old...

Comments / 0

COP26 Whisky Being Auctioned For Scottish Environmental Charities

The Scotch Whisky Association recently announced three bottles of a limited edition blended Scotch whisky, created for the COP26 conference in Glasgow, are currently on auction to support environmental causes. The SWA has partnered with Whisky Auctioneer to these bottles of the COP26 blend to support three Scottish charities which...
Eau Claire Distillery Releases Collector’s Edition Whisky Tied To Calgary Flames

Eau Claire Distillery, Alberta, Canada’s first craft distillery, recently announced the launch of a Collector’s Edition of its popular Rupert’s Whisky in partnership with the Calgary Flames. The Collector’s Edition Rupert’s Whisky is said to honor both Eau Claire Distillery and the Calgary Flames’ commitment to local...
Royal Salute Adds 51 Year Old Whisky As Second Time Series Release

Royal Salute recently added a new and quite rare Scotch whisky to its Time Series collection, The 51 Year Old. Not only is it one of the oldest blends Royal Salute has ever made, but it’s one of their most exclusive with only 101 decanters of the new expression coming to market.
Telegraph

The old Scottish whisky hotel with a tasteful new look

It’s not every day that I wake in the far north east of Scotland, right on the coast. And it’s not every day that I wake in a sweet-toothed, densely patterned fantasy of a bedroom designed to recall an old-fashioned French patisserie, and certainly not in these parts. The papered ceiling is pink, the walls yellow, both strewn with birds and branches of magnolia, while there are blowsy roses on a dark background for the curtains and yet another busy floral fabric of cerise, purple and green for the armchairs. There’s a huge sunburst mirror, a comical hand-painted wardrobe and a cake stand temptingly piled with croissants and fondant fancies that – disappointingly – turn out to be knitted.
manofmany.com

What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Bowmore 12-Year-Old

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Bowmore. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
bourbonveach.com

Lexington, Kentucky Distilleries – Barrel House Distillery

During my recent visit to Lexington to tour some distilleries, I toured the Barrel House Distillery. Barrel House Distillery was founded in the winter of 2008 by Jeff Wiseman and Pete Wright. Like most artisan distilleries that do not want to source Bourbon to create a brand, they started making vodka, moonshine and rum to pay the bills. They also started making Rockcastle Bourbon in small barrels. They are still making these products, but they are also making Barrel House Select, aged in 53 gallon barrels for four years and bottled in three barrel batches.
moneyweek.com

Whisky is the hot new thing for collectors

No longer the tipple of niche drinkers, whisky has become the hot new thing. Distilleries are falling over themselves to capitalise on the fashion for old fashioneds, a cocktail made popular by Don Draper in Mad Men, and for cocktail-making in general. In the 15 weeks to 7 November, sales of mixed drinks soared by 45% at pub chain Wetherspoons compared with the same period in 2020, driven by a younger crowd, perhaps embracing discoveries made when bars were shut last year. And they haven’t been slow to recognise the potential gains that can be made in whisky collecting. While the market did slip last year, rare whiskies have outpaced other collectables by some margin over the past decade, rising by 478%, according to the Knight Frank Whisky index, compiled by Rare Whisky 101. And most of that slippage was due to lower demand for the really expensive bottles. The broader market, as reflected by Rare Whisky 101’s Apex1000 index, actually rose by 8% that year. That suggests newcomers are arriving.
skiddle.com

Speyside Whisky and Sherry Tasting

Three indie bottled Speyside whiskies paired with three different styles of Sherry from González Byass and a bonus dram of Fino from Xeco. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We've been talking about doing this tasting for a...
thewhiskeywash.com

Torabhaig Distillery Launches Second Scotch Single Malt

Torabhaig Distillery, the first whisky distillery built on the Isle of Skye in 190 years, recently announced the release of the second expression from its Legacy Series of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Following the selling out of the first-ever whisky from Torabhaig Distillery in February, this second expression of Torabhaig...
thewhiskeywash.com

Laphroaig Unveils Third Installment In The Ian Hunter Series

Following the release of both Ian Hunter Book One and Book Two whiskies, Beam Suntory’s Laphroaig recently announced the third installment in the Ian Hunter Series, “Book Three: Source Protector.”. The 33-year-old whisky is matured in ex-bourbon barrels, which is said to allow the peated characteristics of Laphroaig...
thewhiskeywash.com

Barrell Craft Spirits Launches Ultra Premium BCS Gold Label Bourbon

Barrell Craft Spirits recently introduced its BCS Gold Label Bourbon, a blend of 16 and 17-year-old straight bourbons distilled in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Barrels for this release were selected from what’s described by the brand as four different collections: cherry bomb barrels with a rich mouthfeel, nutty oak-forward barrels, high proof and high complexity barrels, and barrels with pronounced milk chocolate notes. The last group underwent a secondary maturation in toasted virgin American oak casks before being added to this blend.
thewhiskeywash.com

Glen Moray Reveals Its Final Scotch Whisky For 2021

Glen Moray recently released another expression from its Warehouse 1 line up just in time for the holiday season — the 2008 Manzanilla Finish. Limited to only 1240 cask-strength bottles, the new Manzanilla Finish is said to bring together the Spey water of Glen Moray’s spirits with the sea-salt tang of Manzanilla sherry, which is typically produced along the sea estuary of the Guadalquivir river.
thewhiskeywash.com

Diageo Releases Muckety-Muck 25 Year Old Single Grain From Orphan Barrel Line Up

Diageo’s Orphan Barrel line up recently had released into it its second single grain Scotch whisky, the Muckety-Muck 25 Year Old from the historic Port Dundas Distillery. Set beside the canal on a hill overlooking the city of Glasgow, Port Dundas was a prominent local landmark established in 1810 that produced two centuries worth of what’s seen as notable whisky. Although Port Dundas closed its doors in 2010, there are a few select remaining stocks that allow a glimpse into the past of one of Scotland’s most historic distilleries.
The Independent

10 best Scottish single malt whiskies to bless your home bar

It is a busy time for the Scottish whisky scene. There has been a clutch of new distilleries opening in recent years, with their whiskies now coming on to the market at a greater frequency, and many of them are finding innovative ways to produce their spirits and breathe some life into the industry.Meanwhile, established distilleries are becoming increasingly inventive with their products and marketing, not only to keep up with the new local kids on the block but also to compete with the explosion of whisky distilleries around the world (besides the huge amounts of gins, rums and more...
TrendHunter.com

Perfume-Paired Whiskies

The partnership of perfume and whisky are being explored by the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) and fragrance house Kingdom Scotland. This partnership introduces a duo of single-cask SMWS whiskies with a pair of perfumes that are intentionally matched to ignite the senses. Specifically, the Metamorphic and Portal perfumes from Kingdom.
Robb Report

The 21 Best Whiskies You Can Buy Right Now

People get hung up on the word “best,” especially when that word comes attached to a phrase like “21 Best Whiskies You Can Buy Right Now.” You can practically hear the protests already—“But if there are 21 of them, how can they all be ‘best?’” To these people I say politely (and with infinite patience): Pipe down. There are as many expressions of scotch as there are angels nipping at every whisky cask in the Hebrides and as there are snooty grammarians who want to take the fun out of the pursuit of incredible liquor. Speaking of pursuit, it’s worth pointing...
thewhiskeywash.com

Four Gate Whiskey Unveils ‘The Bluegrass Trilogy’

Four Gate Whiskey, a specialist in barrel-finishing, recently announced its “Bluegrass Trilogy,” which features three different bottles with unique blends. Labeled batches 15.1, 15.2, and 15.3 respectively, the Bluegrass Trilogy began as a blend of three different Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys aged 6, 9 and 12 years that was then finished in dark rum casks from the Florida Keys.
thewhiskeywash.com

Micil Distillery Unveils Four New Irish Spirits To Close Out 2021

Ireland’s Micil Distillery recently brought forth the results of 18 months of development, expanding its portfolio of products, including two new whiskeys. In a year that saw the laying down of Galway’s first whiskey in more than a hundred years, and the launch of Micil’s Síolta Mhicil Cask Ownership offering, the distiller has launched two new spirits categories with four new releases … two Whiskeys, an Irish cream liqueur and a spiced orange gin.
