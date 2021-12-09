ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Dev: Next-Gen Xbox Players Shouldn't Use Quick Resume for Now

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite players on Xbox Series X|S should avoid using the Quick Resume feature to play its campaign, a 343 Industries community manager said Wednesday. The newly released Halo Infinite (solo) campaign looks to take the iconic series to new heights, featuring a seamless, semi-open world design. With the Quick Resume...

