I've heard recently that the country is experiencing labor shortages across many industries from health care to restaurant workers to even truckers. Now when I go around our great town of San Angelo, I notice for the most part everything is busy, and everything is open. After all, it is the holiday season, and it wouldn't be the Christmas shopping season if the stores weren't any less hotter than they are.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO