ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

13 Kid-Friendly Valentine's Day Card Ideas

By Editors of Parents
Parents Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your child need a Valentine's Day gift for someone special? You better believe that everyone on their list—including parents, teachers, friends, siblings, and relatives—will adore a handmade card. To give you some inspiration, we rounded up easy Valentine's Day card ideas for toddlers and preschoolers, creative...

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

35 Handmade Christmas Card Ideas to Create for Friends and Family

Looking to get a little extra crafty with your gift-giving this holiday season? Up the ante of any present with these creative Christmas card ideas! No matter if the card contains heartfelt sentiments or a much desired gift card (or both!), they’ll be all the more delighted by the contents if they come in a handmade Christmas card. Which is precisely why we’ve rounded up the sweetest, prettiest, and most creative cards for the 2021 holiday season. Added bonus: Each design comes with easy-to-follow instructions and step-by-step tutorials so putting them together will be a total cinch. Some of these designs can even be whipped up in under 15 minutes, so you can spend more time doing other things you love—like baking Christmas cookies or decorating your rustic Christmas tree.
LIFESTYLE
KTLA.com

Holiday gift ideas for kids with The Toy Insider’s Marissa Silva

Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief for The Toy Insider, joined us live with holiday gift ideas for every age group. Visit The Toy Insider’s website for more information on the holiday gift ideas featured in the segment and so many more. You can also follow on Instagram and Twitter. This segment...
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WISH-TV

Hot holiday gift ideas for kids

This holiday season, choosing the gifts your kids will enjoy can be challenging. Cassie Slane, technology expert and blogger, joined us today with some tips to help. For more information visit,TipsonTV.com. THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY: EXPLODING KITTENS, COOPER THE DOG BOOKS, SEGA, WESTERN DIGITAL.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bars#Design#Art#Chocolate#Kid Friendly#M M
TrendHunter.com

Kid-friendly Toothpastes

Frost by SNOW is a children's oral care line. SNOW, a leading teeth whitening company, officially announced the launch of the new range that provides healthy oral care for kids. The new range of oral care includes a toothpaste engineered by Frost's team of scientists. The toothpaste is made using...
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Gift ideas for your furry friends

Need holiday gift ideas for your cute furry friends? BB Gear has you covered! Stephanie Major of BB Gear is here with an adorable model, Rosie, to showcase some of the pet products they offer. BB Gear is a family-owned business which started only a few months ago that provides...
PETS
Harper's Bazaar

The 19 Best Valentine’s Day Candles to Set the Mood

While a vibrant bouquet of flowers or decadent box of chocolates can make timeless Valentine's Day gifts year after year, the most romantic among us know that pulling off a successful holiday celebration is really determined by how well the mood is set. In addition to dimming the lights and turning up a well-curated playlist at home, the very best Valentine's Day candles make it simple to channel electric, lovey dove-y energy faster than the time it takes to light an actual wick. And since some of these nose-pleasing gifts also double as massage oil once their wax warms up, we like to consider them the gifts that keep on giving. From fragrant, on the nose V-Day picks from top brands like Otherland and Brooklyn Candle Studio, to holiday-adjacent options from Boy Smells and Hannah Candle, we've pulled together a few of the best Valentine's Day candles to enhance any Galentine's Day, date night, or self-love celebration on the 14th.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

22 One-of-a-Kind Etsy Valentine's Day Gifts to Really Show What's in Your Heart

At this point in your relationship, you've given your sweetheart all of the classic Valentine's Day gifts — flowers last year, new perfume the year before, the list goes on. And sure, you know that your valentine would be happy with just about anything (a homemade card, even), but Valentine's Day isn't the time to settle for, well, something as basic as a bouquet. Instead, go for the unexpected by wrapping up one of these unique Etsy Valentine's Day gifts.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WISH-TV

Memorable Christmas gift ideas for kids

Memories of Christmas morning are still with us today and as parents, we want to make the holidays as magical and as memorable as possible for our children. Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today to help you with great ideas that bring joy under your tree.
RELATIONSHIPS
artvoice.com

Romantic Gifts for Women on Valentine’s Day

(via: https://pixabay.com/photos/gift-box-present-christmas-ribbon-3836544/) While you should appreciate and give love to your significant other all year, Valentine’s Day is a time to take your love to the next level. You should spend the day with your loved one, and show them just how much you enjoy your time with them.
CELEBRATIONS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids

There are just a few shopping weeks left this holiday season, but there are still plenty of great ideas out there for toys that will keep kids entertained for hours. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is showcasing five toys that should be on the shelves for the last-minute shopper. DINO...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pinecountynews.com

Kids cards to brighten the holidays

This will be our second holiday season amidst the pandemic. Last year around this time we had recently learned about a “dial back” on the lifting of some restrictions. Heading into the 2020 holiday season with imposed continued isolation gave Kara Troiber at Learn & Play To Brighten The Day Daycare an idea.
SOCIETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Couples can enjoy a romantic meal at Hogwarts this Valentine's Day

You can whisk your loved one away for a magical night at Warner Bros Studio Tour London to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Hogwarts’ Great Hall next February. Guests will be treated with welcome drinks and canapés on arrival, which includes a ‘Love Potion’ cocktail before being whisked away to dine on the original Great Hall set.
WORLD
sunset.com

Family-Friendly Recipes from Waffles + Mochi’s New Kids Cookbook

When two puppets named Waffles and Mochi fly to Peru to visit one of the oldest salt mines in the world, on a mission to find the perfect topping for Michelle Obama’s chocolate chip cookies, they end up with more than just a cookie’s worth. The stars of Netflix’s cooking show Waffles + Mochi get a hands-on experience of how salt is mined, made into blocks, and used to season a variety of dishes around the world.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Kid-Friendly Milk Alternatives

Created with the expertise of pediatricians and nutritionists, Kiki Milk is a first-of-its-kind certified organic, dairy-free and clean-label beverage made specifically to nourish growing children. This new alternative milk product from D2C brand PlantBaby meets the nutritional needs of growing kids with superfoods like oats, sprouted pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, coconut and Aquamin. Together, the ingredients form a beverage that's rich in omegas, packed with plant-based calcium and protein.
LIFESTYLE
Apple Insider

Last-minute gift ideas: Here's what to get family and friends when you're short on time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Time is running out if you want to buy aholiday gift for friends and relatives. Here are some ideas for last-minute purchases you can secure to give to your loved ones for Christmas.
PERSONAL FINANCE
momjunction.com

25 Best Things To Do Being Single On Valentine’s Day

Being single on Valentine’s Day might be a blessing in disguise from your guardian angel. There are several things you can do when you are single and not yet ready to mingle. 1. Get in touch with your creative self. The world has become fast-paced, and people tend to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTAJ

Stocking stuffer ideas for your furry friends with JustJak’s Pet Market

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is just days away and as we still scour stores for our friends and family, let us not forget our furry friends! Michael from JustJak’s Pet Market stopped by with his mom Elaine (and of course, their two adorable yorkies Lily and Jak) to show off some fun stocking-stuffer ideas for your pup or cat this season.
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy