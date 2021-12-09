Scott Disick 'is focused on being a good role model'

Khloé Kardashian “has been leaning” on Scott Disick amid her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson‘s paternity lawsuit, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was okay,” the insider adds of the fallout after Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s alleged third child on December 2, 2021. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

