ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick 'is focused on being a good role model'

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick is more focused on fatherhood than ever before. The 38-year-old TV star...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Move OVER Tristan!!! Does Scott Disick Want Khloe Kardashian?!

Scott Disick is sharing more support for Khloe Kardashian. As fans know, the two have become good friends over the years. They became friends when Scott first started dating his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Even though Kourtney and Scott have been on and off over the years, he remained close to Koko.
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Harry Hamlin Reflects on Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Split From Scott Disick: ‘I’m Just Glad’

Protective dad! Harry Hamlin reacted to daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from ex Scott Disick, and he did not hold back. “I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way,” the Mad Men actor, 70, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, November 30. “Amelia‘s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Sends Khloe Kardashian Flowers Amid Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby News: ‘I Love You’

Moral support? Scott Disick sent Khloé Kardashian flowers amid news that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly welcomed baby No. 3 with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nicholas. “I love you @letthelordbewithyou. Thank you,” the Good American founder, 37, captioned a close-up photo of pink flowers via Instagram Stories on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Blink 182
Life and Style Weekly

All the Bestie Goals! Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

When it comes to iconic besties in Hollywood, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick definitely come to mind! To some, it may seem odd that the Good American founder is so close to her sister’s ex, but the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are family. After all, Scott is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick ‘Helping’ Khloe Kardashian ‘Take Her Mind’ Off Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian “has been leaning” on Scott Disick amid her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson‘s paternity lawsuit, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was okay,” the insider adds of the fallout after Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s alleged third child on December 2, 2021. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Is “Glad” That Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick Broke Up

Every year, there always seems to be a seemingly endless amount of drama coming out of the Kardashians clan. This year, all eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian as her whirlwind relationship with Travis Barker led to her getting a ring on her finger. Not everybody (aka Scott Disick) is happy about it because Kourt will […] The post Harry Hamlin Is “Glad” That Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick Broke Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hazard-herald.com

Amelia Hamlin 'is doing great' after Scott Disick split

Amelia Hamlin is "doing great" following her split from Scott Disick. The 20-year-old star and Scott, 38, called time on their romance earlier this year, and Harry Hamlin - Amelia's dad - is glad that she's now "solo". Harry, 70, told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "Look, Amelia’s...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 6, Loses His Front Tooth During Hanukkah With Scott Disick & Siblings

Scott Disick’s youngest son will definitely have his tooth under his pillow, after the baby tooth fell out during a Hanukkah celebration. Mazel Tov! Reign Disick is getting a visit from the tooth fairy! His dad Scott Disick shared a photo of his 6-year-old son giving a toothless smile, after the family celebrated Hanukkah on Wednesday December 1. Reign adorably showed off his smile, fresh with his front tooth missing, and he looked really excited to see what’ll come under his pillow later.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Scott Disick Has Not 'Fully' Moved On From Kourtney Kardashian But Is Open To 'Settling Down Again With Somebody,' Source Spills

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October, the KUWTK alum's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has apparently been thinking about his own future. "Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody," an insider spilled to HollywoodLife. "He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy