Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

Imagine, for a moment, being Olivia Wilde in late 2020. You are successful and brilliant and can rock a deep V like it’s nobody’s business. You call the shots on movie sets, including for your upcoming project Don’t Worry Darling, set to star Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. And you’re reportedly between two romances with the world’s most charming and delicious men: goofy, sensitive Hot Dad Of The Century, Jason Sudeikis, and adorable, inimitable best-dressed showman, Styles. Life is your candy store and you’re just a happy little kid scooping gummy bears by the fistful.
