Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde feels "happier than [she's] ever been". The 37-year-old actress is...

E! News

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles With a Very “Pleasing” Outfit

Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener. Harry Styles might just be feeling a sugar rush, considering Olivia Wilde's latest gesture is oh-so-sweet. Over the weekend, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while wearing a black sweatshirt from Harry's cosmetic business. For the daytime outing on Dec. 5, Olivia paired her top—which sported the word "Pleasing" across the chest in white letters—with black leggings, black sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Olivia Wilde

In our world of 24-hour entertainment news, it’s difficult to remember that there are many things that we don’t know about even our most beloved celebrities. Olivia Wilde, Booksmart director and star of films including Tron: Legacy, Richard Jewell, and Life Itself, is no exception. Below, find five things you didn’t know about Vogue’s January cover star.
Page Six

Olivia Wilde gets tattoos of her children’s names, Otis and Daisy

Olivia Wilde’s showing her love for her little ones. The “Booksmart” director, 37, recently had the names of her two children inked on her forearms by Dr. Woo. “Mommas love,” the celebrity tattoo artist captioned a photo of Wilde’s new “Otis” and “Daisy” tats on Wednesday, which the actress then shared on her Stories.
Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde
energy941.com

Olivia Wilde Addresses Romance With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has been dating Harry Styles for about a year and says she’s “happier” than she’s ever been. “And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” she told Vogue in a new interview. They have...
CinemaBlend

Olivia Wilde Calls Out The ‘False Narrative’ That’s Been Front And Center In Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has seen some key moments of professional and personal growth in 2021. Earlier this year, she wrapped work on her second feature-length film, Don’t Worry Darling. And while shooting that movie, she began a relationship with one of its stars – Harry Styles. Shortly after reports of their romance first emerged, many fans across the Internet were quick to share their approval. Wilde has, however, received backlash from some, specifically due to the age difference between her and Styles. She’s now called out what she believes to be the “false narrative” surrounding their relationship.
Elite Daily

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Relationship Timeline Is, Well, Wild

Imagine, for a moment, being Olivia Wilde in late 2020. You are successful and brilliant and can rock a deep V like it’s nobody’s business. You call the shots on movie sets, including for your upcoming project Don’t Worry Darling, set to star Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. And you’re reportedly between two romances with the world’s most charming and delicious men: goofy, sensitive Hot Dad Of The Century, Jason Sudeikis, and adorable, inimitable best-dressed showman, Styles. Life is your candy store and you’re just a happy little kid scooping gummy bears by the fistful.
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon's children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, model Beyonce's new Adidas collection: 'Welcome to the Halls of Ivy Park'

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's mini-me's, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, have been enlisted as models for Beyonce's new Adidas collection, Halls of Ivy Park. After making their joint modeling debut in the singer's star-studded advert for her newest Ivy Park drop this week, the celebrity offspring were officially welcomed into the brand via Instagram.
