A team of Associated Press reporters spent months reviewing every possible voter fraud case in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and they found "fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election," AP reports. The disputed ballots identified in more than 300 local election offices amounted to just 0.15 percent of President Biden's margin of victory in the six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO