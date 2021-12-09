HPU men head to Rock HIll

A capsule look at today’s High Point University (4-3) vs. South Carolina State (2-7) men’s basketball game:

HIGH POINT U. PANTHERS VS. S.C. STATE BULLDOGS

NO ROOM FOR RACISM CLASSIC

Where: Rock Hill Sports and Events Center, Rock Hill, South Carolina

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Of note: Game is the opener in the No Room for Racism Classic that consists of four games over three days. . .Rest of the schedule is Clinton vs. Edward Waters and Winthrop vs Carver College on Saturday, and South Carolina vs. Florida State on Sunday. . .This is the only neutral site game for HPU this season. . .John-Michael Wright continues to lead the Big South in scoring average now at 20.8 points per game. . .After facing the Bulldogs, HPU will be idle until hosting UNC Wilmington on Dec. 18. . .S.C. State defeated St. Andrews and South Florida, lost by four to Big South member USC Upstate. . .Bulldog coach Tony Madlock is in first season. . .Game starts a six-game in 11-day stretch for S.C. State that also includes contests against Duke, Carver, Tennessee State, The Citadel and Charleston Southern. . .Cameron Jones is the Bulldogs’ leading sorcerer at 11.7 points per game.