Halo Infinite: How to Fix Xbox Gaming Service Bug

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass subscribers on PC might encounter a rather weird bug when trying to launch Halo Infinite through the Xbox app. After you click the Play button in the Xbox app, instead of running Halo Infinite, your PC will instead open a Windows Store window and show you a weird...

dotesports.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players will receive Halo Infinite ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle and other bonuses

Halo Infinite players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive the “Pass Tense” MA40 AR Bundle and other in-game bonuses this month. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode was released early to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary and players are enjoying the classic multiplayer action the series is known for. Players can expect more content when the full game is released on Dec. 8, including a special bonus for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses each month

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive free Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses each month, including XP Boosts, cosmetics, and more. As per the latest Xbox Wire article, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive an Ultimate Perk each month packed with Halo Infinite multiplayer goodies. The first bundle arrives on December 8th, offering the exclusive 'Pass Tense' MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps — a pretty decent extra for those interested in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. You'll be able to claim this Perk from the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite campaign: Beginner’s tips and tricks for banishing the Banished

The campaign for Halo Infinite has at last arrived, and word on the street says it’s pretty damn good. This is the most ambitious Halo game by developer 343 Industries. It combines many classic elements that players have come to love, while adding enough new features to make the gameplay feel like a fresh experience. Whether it’s your first time as the Master Chief or the 20th, we have a beginner’s tips and tricks guide to help you get the most out of your time in the Halo Infinite campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Halo Infinite, Stardew Valley, Among Us, and More in Early December

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early December and they’re certainly rounding out the year with bang. Of course, the biggest addition is Halo Infinite, but subscribers can also sink their teeth into Stardew Valley, Among Us, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Generation Zero, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Gaming#Fix Xbox Gaming Service#Xbox Game Pass#Windows Store#The Xbox Gaming Service#The Apps Features Menu
gaminginstincts.com

Halo Infinite Quick Resume Has A Bug, Fix Is Currently Being Worked On

The campaign portion for Halo Infinite is currently experiencing a bug that affects players attempting to jump back into the game via the Xbox Series X|S quick resume function. 343 Industries has acknowledged that they have been made aware of the problem and that they are currently working on a fix for it.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Game Awards: Tunic Finally Has a Release Date

The Game Awards 2021 are in full swing, and the night is sure to be full of exciting announcements, kicking things off with the long-awaited Tunic finally having a release date set for 2022. Originally shown to the world back in 2018, the top-down platformer has taken its time getting...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: All Outpost Tremonius Collectibles

Halo Infinite is the second game in the series to adopt open-world gameplay after Halo 3: ODST. As with other open-world games out there, in Infinite you can find a bunch of collectibles that will expand your arsenal as well as the game’s lore. In the third level of Halo Infinite, called Outpost Tremonius, you will be tasked to clear a Banished outpost for the first time to be able to regroup with the Echo-216 Pilot. And aside from several Banished troops looking to kill you, here are all the collectibles you can find in Halo Infinite‘s Outpost Tremonius. Don’t forget to utilize the Scan feature to make looking for collectibles a bit easier.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Have A Nice Death Trailer Unveiled At The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 is heating up, and with it, the night is sure to be full of exciting reveals for games old and new. One such debut was unveiled soon after the first reveal. The world premiere trailer for the brand action rogue-lite title, Have a Nice Death, has been officially unveiled at The Game Awards pre-show.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Announced For PC At The Game Awards

After rumors, practically since the game first launched on PS4 in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has finally been announced for PC. The game will be coming to PC via the Epic Game Store next week, on December 16. So, PC Final Fantasy fans don’t have long to wait at all. Check out the trailer for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 below.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

FFXIV: Endwalker – How to Get the Calydontis Mount

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the fourth and newest expansion added to FFXIV. It introduced new story content, jobs and even new raids. The expansion also introduced new mounts with various requirements before you can obtain them. One new mount added to FFXIV: Endwalker was the horned boar Calydontis. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get the Calydontis Mount in FFXIV: Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: All Skull Locations

Veteran players of the Halo franchise know all about Skulls. These have different effects on your gameplay. While they’re not essential, they sure are fun. With Halo Infinite, finding all the skull locations is a trying task because they’re not all obvious. If you want to claim that Catacomb Achievement, then follow our guide to track down all 12 Skulls.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite PC Error Code 0x80070424: Xbox app not downloading fix

The annoying Halo Infinite PC error code 0x80070424 is plaguing a lot of players trying to install the latest Halo game using the Xbox app, probably because they’re trying to play it with an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. The Halo Infinite 0x80070424 error only occurs when there’s something wrong with the Xbox app or Xbox Gaming Services on PC, which causes problems with the install. Is there a fix for Halo Infinite not installing on PC?
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Saints Row Reboot Gameplay Trailer Shown At The Game Awards

The rebooted Saints Row has finally received a gameplay trailer. The trailer dropped at The Game Awards tonight and is the first real look at the game that fans have seen since its surprise announcement earlier this year. Check out the trailer below. The gameplay trailer for the Saints Row...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

KOF XV Announces Second Open Beta Period for PS4, PS5

At today’s The Game Awards 2021 stream, SNK has announced KOF XV is getting a new fighter named KROHNEN and will open its second open beta test starting December 17 at 7:00 PM PST until December 20 at 6:59 AM PST for PS4 and PS5. Just three months before it’s released on February 2022, anyone who participates in the second KOF XV beta test will be able to take on six different game modes:
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Halo Infinite Launches on Xbox Game Pass, Here’s 20-Minutes of Gameplay on Legendary Difficulty

It’s official, Halo Infinite has just been released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Windows + Steam), and Xbox Game Pass. Its free-to-play multiplayer mode adds several training tools such as adjustable bots and the new Spartan Academy to onboard new players to Halo. Plus, this installment features other bonuses like battle passes that never expire so players can progress at their own pace without worrying about missing content. Read more for 20-minutes of gameplay and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES

