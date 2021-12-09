Halo Infinite: How to Fix Xbox Gaming Service Bug

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive free Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses each month, including XP Boosts, cosmetics, and more. As per the latest Xbox Wire article, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive an Ultimate Perk each month packed with Halo Infinite multiplayer goodies. The first bundle arrives on December 8th, offering the exclusive 'Pass Tense' MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps — a pretty decent extra for those interested in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. You'll be able to claim this Perk from the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.
