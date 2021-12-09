ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow aims to enhance presence in Svalbard as part of hybrid strategy, expert warns

By Thomas Nilsen, The Independent Barents Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiplomatic voices are louder and warships sail closer. Svalbard is increasing in strategic importance for Russia — as it is for Norway, which has sovereignty over the Arctic archipelago. “We should expect more saber-rattling,” Elizabeth Buchanan tells the Barents Observer. She underlines that such military-flexing, though, is a...

