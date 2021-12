***WINTER STORM WARNINGS issued for Friday into early Saturday morning. Significant snowfall expected.***. A developing winter storm will impact southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Friday and into early Saturday. This storm will bring significant snowfall accumulations to portions of the area, especially across Minnesota. With temperatures near freezing across North Iowa, it's possible that there could be a period of freezing rain or sleet with the snow, creating even slippery conditions across area roadways. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the evening on Friday, as snowfall rates increase. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue into Friday Night, before the system wraps up on Saturday. Here's what to expect for some select cities:

MASON CITY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO