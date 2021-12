Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As tech trends go, there are the obviously skippable ideas (Quibi), the ones you finally admit it's time to pay attention to (we see you, TikTok), and, finally, the small basket of once-in-a-generation changes that are so powerful that they start to exert a gravitational pull on multiple aspects of our lives.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO