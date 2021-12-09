Parent Sentenced in College Admissions Case

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Sheedah Majeedah Carson, 25, was a passenger in a car driven by her codefendant, Michael Campbell, who led police on a chase after refusing to yield for a traffic stop. Campbell eventually drove the car to a parking lot behind a church and ran into a nearby wooded area. Meanwhile, as security footage from the church showed, Carson got out of the passenger seat of the car and dropped a stolen .40-caliber pistol over a nearby fence before police arrived and arrested her. Police also found a .40-caliber magazine in the car, which had a young child in the backseat. Carson had previously been convicted of felony offenses, including chemical endangerment of a child, which made it illegal for her to possess firearms or ammunition under federal law.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO