Parent Sentenced in College Admissions Case

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
BOSTON – The former chief executive of a California-based media company was sentenced today in connection with her involvement in the college admissions case. Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, Nev., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to six weeks in prison, two years of supervised release...

