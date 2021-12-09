ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone hires senior executives for its hedge fund unit

By Reuters
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Blackstone Group has hired two executives who previously worked with billionaire investors Bruce Kovner and David Tepper for top investment positions in the firm’s $81 billion hedge fund unit, the company said on Thursday. David Ben-Ur, who managed Kovner’s family money, will join...

Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

