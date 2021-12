NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today has taken legal action to stop a New Jersey woman from ruining Christmas for dozens of families. Attorney General James filed a legal proceeding against Tandria Faulkner — operating under the names Sonjia Posh Boutique LLC and Prestigious Marketing Concepts, Inc. — for failing to deliver PlayStations, Xboxes, and other consumer goods to New Yorkers and other consumers as promised before the 2020 holidays. In connection with the lawsuit, Attorney General James also obtained a temporary restraining order that freezes the bank accounts of Faulkner and her businesses and stops her from taking any further orders for items she is not in direct possession of.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO