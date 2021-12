FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of killing three people and burning their bodies in a dumpster in Fort Worth has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons. Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday in Tarrant Count District Court No. 3 for the murders of Lauren Phillips, Maricruz Mathis, and David Luera in a Euless hotel room. He was caught after he tried to dispose of their burned bodies in a Fort Worth dumpster. Jason Thornburg (credit: Tarrant County Jail) According to the documents, Thornburg allegedly killed Mathis and Luera with a knife and strangled Phillips....

