TEANECK, NJ – Administrators at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Teaneck campus put the school in lockdown after a fight broke out and a gun was discovered by police. A fight between two men broke out off-campus and police reported they chased each other around the campus. Police found a machete sheath and a BB-gun. No students were involved in the altercation. Police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made public yet. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO