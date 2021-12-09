Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still out for Boston on Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have to yell and scream about the team’s defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills. Udoka essentially put together a documentary of everything he did not like from his team on that West Coast swing, highlighting all the times that the Celtics let the opposition do whatever they wanted on offense. There were lowlights aplenty, and the message was received loud and clear. On Monday night, in their return to TD Garden,...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO