At an all-hands meeting on Tuesday focused on Google's 2022 strategy, executives announced they won't be raising pay company-wide to match inflation. The topic came about after an employee submitted a question in the company's internal forum, Dory, which received more than 400 "upvotes": “With the U.S. inflation rates being as high has 7%, some companies are doing blanket salary adjustment to cover just the inflation. Is there any plans for Google to do the same thing?” CEO Sundar Pichai read the question out loud during the all-hands and then ceded the stage to Frank Wagner, the company's VP of Compensation.

