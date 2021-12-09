A Beautiful Blur. 3 Lenses With Nice Bokeh That’s Hard to Get

To Western eyes, the Japanese painter ob’s work might immediately invite the comparison to anime or manga figures, with their telltale enlarged shapes and features. But for ob, who made her name in online communities that specialized in sharing this type of work, the style is more of a vehicle for her to communicate with other artists who work in a similar style. For her show “Your, My, Story,” that opened last month at Perrotin New York, ob produced nine large-scale paintings displaying dream-scapes representing both ob's inner and virtual life. For Listening Scent two figures stand almost apocalyptically alone among skyscrapers, while in Access a waif-like figure draws her hand through a fountain. It’s through these fragile, blurred scenes that ob works through the implications of subjects like online life, girlhood, and folklore.
