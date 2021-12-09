ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Virginia reports its first case of COVID-19 variant omicron

By SONIA DASGUPTA, 7NEWS
WLOS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (7News) – The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday announced its first confirmed case of the omicron variant. The resident, from the northwest region of the Commonwealth, had no history of international travel but did have a history of travel domestically. “We knew it was only...

wlos.com

