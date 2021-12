The X-Men and Umbrella Academy star's fans aren't pleased. It's been a year since Elliot Page embraced his true identity as a transgender and there's no denying that life has been good to the award-winning actor. Still, despite Page being confident in his own skin, there are people who are seemingly hell-bent on raining on his parade. Just recently, Elliot was a hot trending topic on Twitter after being deadnamed (the act of purposely calling a trans individual by their birth name when they have changed their name as part of their gender transition) on the social media platform.

