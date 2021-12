Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases. It’s also one of the most unknown and stigmatized. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy and around 3% of the United States population has an active epilepsy diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is more than multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s disease combined.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO