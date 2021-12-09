Public Skate: Bruins vs. Oilers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol.
The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too.
Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season.
On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team's COVID
Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knight, Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall said that losing Brad Marchand and Craig Smith to COVID-19 protocols was “disheartening,” but not an excuse.
The Boston Bruins are starting to find their rhythm, as they now possess a 14-8-2 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division. It’s clear that they do have some flaws to work on, but as of now, they appear to be a team who should be able to make the postseason. Yet, when it comes to next season, there’s no question that they will be sporting a pretty different looking roster. Every offseason brings upon changes, and the summer of 2022 will do just that for Boston. Here are five players from the team who we may not see in black and gold next season.
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday morning that captain Patrice Bergeron has been place in COVID-19 protocol. He joins Brad Marchand and Craig Smith as the third Bruin in the last two days to enter protocol.
After a very good road trip, the Boston Bruins now have a 14-8-2 record and are starting to look more like a legitimate playoff team. The Arizona Coyotes are in an entirely different position, however, as they are 5-20-2 and are at the bottom of the NHL standings. Given the fact that they traded away multiple core members during the offseason, this was to be expected. Yet, even with all of this, they are likely to continue selling as the season continues and the Bruins should be calling them.
The Edmonton Oilers meet with the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
With points in five of their previous six games and fresh off a long-awaited first victory at UBS Arena, the New York Islanders had hoped their nightmarish stretch was finally over. But then they sustained another defeat Tuesday night and even that was overshadowed by worrisome off-ice developments.And now the Islanders hope history isn't about to repeat itself -- off or on the ice -- as they prepare to host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Elmont, N.Y.
The Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the last of a six-game stretch at Rogers Place. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers complete a six-game homestand Thursday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One, West...
Chandler Stephenson: 26GP, 9G, 17A, 26PTS; Reilly Smith: 27GP, 10G, 10A, 20PTS; Alex Pietrangelo: 27GP, 5G, 14A, 19PTS; Mark Stone: 15G, 4G, 15A, 19PTS. Robin Lehner: 11-9-0, 3.15 GAA, .904 save percentage; Laurent Brossoit: 5-2-0, 2.66 GAA, .911 save percentage. Game notes. The Boston Bruins are back for a one-off...
If Tuukka Rask’s increasing presence around the Boston Bruins is affecting rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman at all, he’s not letting on. After Tuesday night’s loss, he had nothing but positive things to say about Rask being around the team more.
7-12-5, 19 points, last in the Metropolitan Division. Mat Barzal: 5G-12A-17PTS; Oliver Wahlstrom: 8G-5A-13PTS; Brock Nelson: 9G-3A-12PTS;. Ilya Sorokin: 7-7-4, 2.47 GAA, .926 save percentage. Game notes. If you think it’s been a tough start to the season for the Bruins, it could be worse — you could be an...
BOSTON - The Bruins will have Bruce Cassidy back behind the bench as they host the Vegas Golden Knights in their return to TD Garden. Boston, however, will be without wingers Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, both of whom entered into COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday morning. Cassidy said following the...
It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.
The Boston Bruins take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight and there will be some adjustments with the B’s shortchanged by Craig Smith and Brad Marchand entering COVID-19 protocol today. It’s not completely shocking that two players have been placed in protocols after the events of the past few...
