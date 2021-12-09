ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Nintendo engineer Masayuki Uemura dies at 78

By Julian Dossett
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasayuki Uemura, the legendary designer and engineer behind Nintendo's early home gaming consoles, died Monday at the age of 78. Uemura played a central role in the creation of the Nintendo Famicom and Super Famicom during the...

GAMINGbible

NES And SNES Creator Masayuki Uemura Dead At 78

Masayuke Uemura, the video game icon credited with creating the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System has died. He was 78 years old. Uemura was the lead architect on both Nintendo's legendary consoles, which went on to house some of the most important and influential video games ever made - classics like Super Mario Bros., The Legend Of Zelda, and Super Metroid.
gamepur.com

Masayuki Uemura, the lead architect of the NES and SNES, has passed away at the age of 78

Masayuki Uemura might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of innovators at Nintendo, but much of the company’s success was thanks to his work. The engineer helped Nintendo switch from a toy company to the video game giant we know and love today. He was the lead architect on both the NES and SNES projects, making him instrumental in bringing about the age of console gaming. Masayuki Uemura passed away on December 6 at the age of 78.
