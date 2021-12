Olivia Rodrigo claimed the top two positions on Spotify’s most-streamed songs list in the UK this year, with just one surprise, given her ubiquity – that the Paramore-esque Good 4 U edged out Drivers License, which is an affront to advocates for the correct use of apostrophes. While other streaming services are available, it is Spotify that has the end-of-year list sewn up; as one internet wag wisely noted, it is the only service to show off about how much it is tracking you and make it seem like fun.

