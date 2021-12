We have a new business in San Angelo called Bottled Up on Knickerbocker and it is so popular that it's presenting some traffic issues. If you have driven up Knickerbocker just about anytime this place is open, I'm sure that you have noticed the traffic lane closest to the curb is at a stand still as you get close to the business. What a lot of people don't seem to understand, don't want to understand, or just don't care to understand, is that it is not a drive through lane, but rather it is a driving lane on a very busy street and people are stopped on it waiting to get into this new business.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO