Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO