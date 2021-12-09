A child is dead and one person critically injured after crash on E. Raccoon Valley Drive

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway late Sunday night. At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, a 2014 black Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 gray Lexus RX330 were headed west on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue in the left and center lanes, respectively, according to Illinois State Police. A third car got in between the two cars, and the driver of the Hyundai lost control and hit the front quarter panel of the Lexus, state police said. The Hyundai went on to veer to the left and hit the concrete median barrier, while the Lexus veered to the right onto an embankment and hit a tree. The driver of the Hyundai – Marshunda Reynolds, 22, of Aurora – was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus – a 73-year-old man from Westchester – was killed. The westbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed at 25th Avenue for about half an hour after the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

