ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A child is dead and one person critically injured after crash on E. Raccoon Valley Drive

WBIR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crash happened on Wednesday around 4:14...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

One dead, one arrested for drunk driving after crash knocks Jeep off Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

One man is dead and another charged with drunk driving after a two-car crash ended with a Jeep rolling over and falling off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Sunday, cops said. The deadly wreck happened just after 4:45 a.m. in Mott Haven when the Jeep was merging into the southbound lane of the expressway from the E. 135th St. onramp and the second car, an Audi A6, also headed south, ...
KOAT 7

6 injured, 4 in critical condition after car crash in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a crash that has left six people injured in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. Officials with APD say the two-car vehicle crash happened at Montgomery and Tramway around 1:30 p.m. Police say six people have been taken to a nearby...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
1450wlaf.com

Three injured, one person air lifted in Thursday night crash

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was extricated from the wreckage in a Thursday evening wreck on the General Carl Stiner Highway at Middlesboro Road. Three people in all were injured. The accident happened in front of the TDOT office not long after 6pm and snarled traffic in both...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On E#Accident
nbc15.com

One child dead following Richland Co. crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One child is dead and multiple other individuals are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, a car traveling eastbound on State Highway 56 failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a truck traveling southbound on State Highway 80.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Newswatch 16

One dead after crash in Lackawanna County

DALTON, Pa. — A two-car crash that shut down a road in Lackawanna County on Friday night has turned fatal. Officials say Janis Klassner, 70, of Clarks Summit died Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Routes 6 and 11...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wcbi.com

Two dead,one person in critical condition after a shooting in Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Noxubee county. Sheriff Tommie Roby says the incident happened in Brooksville at the B&B Store. Coroner R.L. Calhoun says 18-year-old Dewanderian Johnson was shot in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Killed, Woman Injured In 3-Car Crash On Eisenhower Expressway In West Suburbs

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway late Sunday night. At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, a 2014 black Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 gray Lexus RX330 were headed west on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue in the left and center lanes, respectively, according to Illinois State Police. A third car got in between the two cars, and the driver of the Hyundai lost control and hit the front quarter panel of the Lexus, state police said. The Hyundai went on to veer to the left and hit the concrete median barrier, while the Lexus veered to the right onto an embankment and hit a tree. The driver of the Hyundai – Marshunda Reynolds, 22, of Aurora – was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus – a 73-year-old man from Westchester – was killed. The westbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed at 25th Avenue for about half an hour after the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
MAYWOOD, IL
hometownstations.com

One person transported after 3 vehicle crash

A mid-morning crash snarling traffic at the intersection of cable and Allentown. Lima police and fire responded to the crash, which happened just around 9:30 this morning at the intersection of Cable and Allentown Roads. One truck sustained damage to its front, while an SUV had damage on its side and was rear-ended by another SUV. One person was transported from the crash.
LIMA, OH
wach.com

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer while trying to cross the interstate. Early Thursday morning at 3:30, officers responded to a fatal crash on I-20 East near mile marker 68. LOCAL FIRST / Deputies arrest fugitive after daylong manhunt. This crash is still being...
COLUMBIA, SC
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, another injured in Sheridan County crash

SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in the northern panhandle Thursday. According to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman, 40-year-old Grant Mann of Alliance died as a result of the crash early Thursday morning. The crash occurred on Highway 2 near Ellsworth, east...
NEBRASKA STATE
kdal610.com

One Dead, Five Injured In Two Harbors Crash

TWO HARBORS, MN (KDAL) – One person died the result of a head-on crash on Highway 61 near the Scenic Drive south of Two Harbors on Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC Sierra was southbound on Highway 61 around 6:15 p-m when it was struck by a Lexus RX that was going north in the southbound lanes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Coachella

Update 12/14/21 The driver of the red Camaro has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at the time of the crash. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver "displayed objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was found to be at fault for the traffic The post One person dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
WBIR

KPD: One dead after wreck on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday morning on I-40. The crash occurred on I-40 East at McMillian Road, according to KPD. A vehicle was travelling on I-40 West when it lost control, crossed over to I-40 East and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy